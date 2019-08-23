Pregnant Tori Roloff Tells Son Jackson to ‘Stop Growing’ After First Night in ‘Big Boy Bed’

It’s a major milestone for Little People, Big World couple Tori Roloff and Zach’s son Jackson as the 2-year-old moves into his “big boy bed” ahead of the family welcoming another baby into the family. Pregnant Roloff took to Instagram Thursday to share some seriously heartwarming photos of her oldest sitting on his first non-crib bed and looking mighty pleased with himself at the new development.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 22, 2019 at 9:50pm PDT

“First night in his big boy bed!” Roloff captioned the pictures, adding a crying emoji and noting, “You can stop growing now Jackson!”

Jackson will be a big brother soon enough, with Roloff and Zach announcing in May that they were expecting a little girl to be born in November.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” Roloff wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Photographer Monique Serra, who captured the announcement photos of Jackson wearing a “big brother” shirt, added on her own page of the big moment, “What a fun three months this has been, getting to keep this amazing secret, pray for baby’s growth and health, and getting to spend a night at the farm, watching Jackson stomp around with so much joy and pride wearing his ‘big brother’ shirt as we took announcement photos.”

The new baby will have more than just big brother Jackson to guide her way. Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, and his wife Audrey announced in July that they were also expecting a second child, making 2-year-old daughter Ember a big sister.

Earlier this week, the pair revealed they would be having a baby boy, with Audrey writing on Instagram, “Still can’t believe we are having a baby boy! Ember is very excited to meet “baby brah” (brother) and of course so are we.”

Photo credit: TLC