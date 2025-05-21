Pregnant ‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Hospitalized

Teen Mom‘s Mackenzie McKee was forced to seek medical help as she and fiancé Khesanio Hall prepare to welcome twins.

Monday, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star, who is 30 weeks pregnant with twin girls, took to Facebook to reveal she had been “begging” for help at the hospital while dealing with painful contractions.

“I couldn’t survive through one more contraction, so I went into the hospital begging for any help they can give me to ease the pain,” she wrote.

McKee “finally” was able to get “some answers” and medication to help her, but she lamented, “The meds turn me into quite a zombie.”

Luckily, after “such a long day,” McKee came home to a “super clean home” that her two good friends had scrubbed while they were caring for her older kids as she was getting checked out. “I haven’t been able to do any cleaning in a long time,” McKee said, noting she was “so thankful” to have “such a load” taken off of her.



After getting home from the hospital, the MTV star said she was able to sleep for an hour, which was the “most sleep I’ve gotten in along time at once,” and when she woke up, she was more than a little out of it.



“yall…… I DONE THOUGHT I GAVE BIRTH TO THE TWINS. I felt my chest and my milk had come in so I picked a doll up and held it,” she confessed, joking, “I’m sad no one witnessed this moment.”

McKee, who is a Type 1 diabetic, has struggled in her past pregnancies, only carrying her first three kids to between “36-37 weeks only,” and she revealed during an Instagram Q&A that her goal with the twins is to carry them to “32-34 weeks.”



“I now have 2 almost 4 pound babies in me, plus their own sacks, extra fluid, and two placentas,” she wrote in an update last week on Facebook. “So I’m bigger than I was with my last 10 pound single baby.”

“I sleep sitting up in a chair, and every night like clock work I have contractions from 2:30 am-10 am. Ones that I’m mentally very drained from. Ones that have me screaming for dear life,” she continued. “This last month is the hardest thing I’ve ever experienced. But thank you God I’m healthy and so are the babies.”