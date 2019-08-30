Pregnant Lauren Duggar Praises Husband Josiah as the ‘Man of My Dreams’ on His Birthday

Lauren Duggar couldn’t be more in love with husband Josiah Duggar as he celebrates his 23rd birthday while the two eagerly await the birth of their rainbow baby. The Counting On star took to Instagram with a sweet tribute to her husband, sharing photos of the two as well as hilarious childhood pictures from his time on 19 Kids & Counting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josiah and Lauren Duggar (@siandlaurenduggar) on Aug 28, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

“Happy birthday to the man of my dreams!” she began. “I never knew there existed such a thoughtful, giving, and godly man until I met you!”

She gushed, “I love your dreamy blue eyes and how they sparkle when you look at me, I love how you can brighten anyone’s day with your humor, l love how many skills and talents you have, I enjoy bragging to people like ‘my husband can do anything’, I love how you love our babies, and I love how our baby girl reacts to her daddy’s voice by her sweet kicks. I am so thankful to be married to such a wonderful husband. I Love you sugar!!!”

The two may have only just married in June 2018, but have already been through so much together, losing their first child in October in a devastating miscarriage.

“Going through something like a miscarriage has definitely bonded us as a couple,” Lauren recalled on a March episode of Counting On. “I mean there’s times after the miscarriage — I lost so much blood I couldn’t walk, so he had to carry me around and do a lot of stuff for me, because I have absolutely no energy.”

“I have never seen someone who has served their wife so much,” she added. “He has taken such good care of me, and it’s really shown me that he definitely thinks more about me than himself.”

Thankfully, the couple announced May that they are expecting their second child together.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!” the couple announced at the time. “God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

