Pregnant Kenya Moore Slams News Her Marriage Is on the Rocks

Kenya Moore is very happy in her marriage, thank you very much.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram Thursday after reports emerged suggesting that her marriage to Marc Daly is on the rocks a year after they tied the knot in a private, surprise ceremony.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alongside a photo of Daly and her kissing on their wedding day, she wrote, “#FAKE NEWS” calling out the media outlets that republished a the report from Radar, which hypothesized that a now-deleted Instagram Moore posted of a cryptic quote was about her relationship.

“Don’t love too soon. Don’t trust too fast. Don’t judge too soon. Don’t quit too early. Don’t expect too high. Don’t talk too much,” the quote read.

Whatever she meant by the post, however, Moore is saying it wasn’t about her marriage.

“Shame on you for constantly regurgitating the slanderous fake news from #radaronline,” she continued. “Fake Husband. Fake Pregnancy. Fake Boyfriends. Fake Storyline. Fired. Fake Divorce. At least be effing original with your hateful lies. I’m used to you all making up stories to get clicks off my name but LEAVE MY FAMILY ALONE.”

Moore announced on the Real Housewives of Atlanta season reunion in April that she and Daly were expecting their first child together less than a year after tying the knot.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl later this year,” Moore told host Andy Cohen after some hemming and hawing. She was not willing to reveal any other details about the pregnancy.

“I don’t want to talk about the details, because I am still nervous about everything, so I just want to get past a safe place,” Moore said.

When asked if she preferred a little boy or girl, she diplomatically said she is only interested in having “a healthy baby.”

The haters who have called Moore’s marriage fake from the start have also been quick to call her pregnancy another fabrication, saying that her baby bump doesn’t look big enough in Instagram photos she’s posted since the announcement.

She addressed these rumors on Instagram Live.

“No I don’t have a surrogate,” she said. “I’m a smart girl. I have been wanting a family of my own for a very long time.”

She added, “I know how freeze eggs and take certain supplements to increase my body’s chances of being a healthy environment and to produce fresh eggs,” she said. “This is a happy time for me and I’m not going to entertain nonsense.”