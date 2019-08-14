Pregnant Amy Duggar King Reveals Junk Food That Helped Her Overcome Morning Sickness

Amy (Duggar) King is opening up about the less than glamorous moments of pregnancy. The pregnant Counting On cousin, who has been documenting her pregnancy journey for her fans on social media, recently opened up about the one magic food that helped her overcome morning sickness during her first weeks of pregnancy: Hot Pockets.

Appearing Tuesday on PEOPLE Now, King confessed that among the only things she could keep down after becoming pregnant were the beloved microwavable food and mashed potatoes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was sick until week 17, and I only wanted Hot Pockets and mashed potatoes,” she revealed, adding that her husband, Dillon King, would make special trips to the store for her.

“I would fix a whole meal, and she would take like one bite and she’d be like ‘No, that’s not good. That’s going to make me sick. I’ll take a Hot Pocket,’” Dillon added,

King also admitted that her first trimester was rough for more reasons than just morning sickness, as she “literally started walking like a grandma,” explaining that her “The lower back, my whole butt area was just hurting.”

King is currently pregnant with her first child with her husband. Four years after tying the knot, the couple announced in April that they are expecting, sharing that they are “completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents.”

Before embarking on a babymoon to Florida in late July, the couple shared the exciting news in early June that their little one on the way is a baby boy, writing on Instagram that they “cannot wait to meet this little ball of energy!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy King (@amyrachelleking) on Jun 4, 2019 at 7:43am PDT

The little boy on the way, set to arrive in November, will be given the moniker Daxton “Dax” Ryan King. King and her husband revealed their baby’s name during their sun-filled babymoon, writing the little one’s name in the sand outlined by a heart.

The unusual name, according to Dillon, was inspired by a trend within his family, as “all of the guys on the King side of the family, they all start with the letter ‘d,’ and so we were trying to figure out a ‘d’ name that was different.”

While Daxton is the first baby for the couple, he will join a number of other Duggar children set to arrive this fall.