PPP Loan Scrutiny Hits Bachelor Nation as Reality Stars Received Thousands in Reliefs

It appears Bachelor Nation is receiving a lot of attention in the PPP loan conversation as its been revealed some of the stars of the ABC reality dating competition have come up on more than a few dollars during the pandemic. According to Vulture, last year's Bachelorette Tayshia Adams reportedly received $20,833 for her LLC Tayshia Adams Media –– and she wasn't the only one taking in PPP funds. Colton Underwood’s nonprofit foundation accepted $11,355. Lauren Burnham Luyendyk and Arie Luyendyk Jr. took in $20,830 for their company, Instagram Husband. Bryan Abasalo also received $15,000 worth of funding; though, it's unclear if the money was used for his patient-care chiropractor practice in Miami. Dale Moss supposedly applied for a loan for his LLC as well but hasn't gotten his payout yet.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the loans were meant to help assist small business owners to stay above water during the long period of unprecedented unemployment. While there have been many who've used the funds for its intended purpose, there have been some influencers and celebrities that have been caught using the money for other uses. Luckily for Tayshia, she seems to have a good reason for the funds.

“As a business owner, television and podcast host, and brand ambassador, Tayshia obtained a PPP Loan that enabled her to hire an employee (someone who was previously unemployed), to whom she offers market-based pay and benefits,” Tayshia’s team said in an official statement, in light of the shared information. “Since exhausting the PPP Loan funds, but in light of the growing economy, Tayshia has committed to retaining her employee for the foreseeable future.”

Colton's team was also quick to address the situation, asserting that Underwood (who released his book The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV in March of last year) hasn't taken a penny of the funds for himself. Rather, the money has gone to the beneficiaries of the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit focused on assisting those living with cystic fibrosis. "Colton's nonprofit filed for the PPP loan after their annual fundraising events were cancelled due to COVID,” the representatives told TMZ in response to the scandal. “None of the PPP went directly to Colton. In fact, Colton has never received any form of payment from the foundation, all of the proceeds go directly to people living with cystic fibrosis."

Though things seem kosher on the surface, if federal officials detect any foul play there could be serious consequences for the Bachelor Nation alum. It could mean criminal charges like bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution, which potentially bring hefty fines and lengthy jail sentences