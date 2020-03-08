Post Malone: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell ‘Heartbroken’ Over Concerning Concert Videos

Post Malone’s fans are rushing to show their support to the musician after some troubling videos surfaced showing him stumbling on stage and giving many flashbacks of past artists who were taken away by substance abuse.

One of those fans is Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell who shared a few kind words about Malone on Twitter.

“Wow [Post Malone] I’m heartbroken seeing you ‘high’ and trying to perform,” Lowell wrote.

While it is a kind sentiment from the reality star, some fans were not happy with her assumptions about Post Malone and his alleged troubles.

“Don’t speculate on things you don’t know to be true, you should know better,” one person wrote.

I just saw him the night before last here in nashville, I whole heartedly believe it is just part of his performance. He is an artist. That is what he is paid to do. He is unique. He does the same thing with his eyes in every show to rockstar. — alora christine♒ (@alorachristine) March 7, 2020

“Hypocrisy at the highest,” another added.

“I would think you, of all people, would understand the consequences of hurtful things that people say on social media that can’t be validated as fact,” a third noted.

“I was heartbroken seeing you DRIVE & smoke. Just delete this,” a fourth wrote referencing Lowell’s past drug abuse and usage. The driving reference comes from 2016 when the Teen Mom was filmed using marijuana while driving.

While Lowell’s abuses have been well documented in the past, Malone’s are currently speculation by fans and the media. The artist has responded to the allegations and attempted to calm fan fears.

“People have been asking me if I’m okay or on heavy drugs. I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—ing felt in my whole life,” Malone said during his performance in Memphis Friday night. “That’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fall on the floor and do all that fun s—.”

“Anybody that’s concerned here I appreciate the love and support, but I feel f—ing fantastic,” the artist added.

Still, many showed their concerns online and called for someone to reach out and help the allegedly troubled musician.

“Someone needs to help Post Malone and cancel his tour ASAP. stop brushing it aside and say that this is what he does because this isn’t normal behavior it’s clearly a cry for help and we’ve lost too many artists bc of this,” a fan wrote on Twitter.