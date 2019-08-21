Possible ‘Bachelor’ Pick Mike Johnson Calls Peter Weber the ‘Safe’ Choice

Ever since his time on Hannah Brown‘s season on The Bachelorette, Mike Johnson has been a fan favorite choice for the next star of The Bachelor. But Johnson told Entertainment Tonight in a new interview Tuesday that he’s not banking on being a leading man just yet, bringing finalist Peter Weber into the picture as a possibility.

“I think the Bachelor would be Peter,” Johnson told the outlet. “Based on [the fact that] history repeats itself. I think Peter looks the part… when he gets a 5 o’clock shadow, he looks good too.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson had nothing but kind words about his fellow contestant, saying, “I think that Peter’s family is terrific. I’ve hung out with his brother, he’s awesome. His mom, you know, he’s got a little Spanish flair. I think that Peter and his family are just great.”

That doesn’t mean he doesn’t think Weber is more of the “safe” choice for the ABC franchise.

“He’d be a safe Bachelor, meaning that he won’t do anything crazy obnoxious,” Johnson explained. “I think it’d be a good, safe, clean season if he were the Bachelor.”

If Johnson were chosen, however, he would not only be the first black Bachelor, but the first of many different demographics.

“[If it happens,] I’ll be the first black Bachelor. I’ll be the first Bachelor that’s a veteran. I’ll be the first Mike Johnson,” he explained. “So, it’s more than just being the first black Bachelor.”

And while he hasn’t discussed the possibility of being the next Bachelor with producers, Johnson revealed he had spoken with Rachel Lindsay, the first black Bachelorette, about everything that the title would bring with it.

“Being the first anything, you are going to get scrutinized for every little thing… I had a little bit of pressure about [things that happened on Brown’s season], but the pressure I really did have was around colorism and racism,” he said. “What had helped me get over that is that I have a good a— supporting cast. My little sister is amazing and she would cuss someone off in a heartbeat, and then my homeboys, they are just like, ‘Yo, just find love.’”

“I am not going to please everybody,” Johnson said he’s come to accept. “I am a leader and to be a leader, you are not going to please everybody.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin