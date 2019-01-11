Police Search for ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson After Larissa Dos Santos Lima Left Bloodied in Fight

Nearly a month after cheating drama encapsulated 90 Day Fiance stars Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, police are searching for Johnson after responding to a domestic battery call that left Dos Santos Lima bruised and bloodied.

The Blast reports that Dos Santos Lima and Johnson got into a brawl Thursday night at their home in Las Vegas; photos of Dos Santos Lima appear to show her scratched and bloody face, as well as other injuries to her body, like scratches on her neck and torso.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dos Santos Lima reportedly posted the photos to her Instagram account, which has now been deleted or deactivated. Johnson’s Instagram account appears to be deleted as well.

In her Instagram Story Thursday night, Dos Santos Lima wrote, “Colt called the cops on me we argue.” Later, she wrote, “Unfortunately Colt called the cops.”

According to The Blast, the Brazilian reality star claims that Johnson attacked her during an argument; she also claims that she scratched him in self-defense.

Other photos published by The Blast appear to show a police and ambulance response, as well as Dos Santos Lima being treated by emergency workers.

Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told the publication that they responded to a domestic battery call at 11:23 p.m. from a female requesting help.

Johnson was reportedly not home when police arrived, but Dos Santos Lima was treated at the scene for her injuries. Police are trying to locate Johnson; police also say that there is a 24-hour window where the TLC star can be arrested on probable cause related to the incident. If an arrest is not made within 24 hours, detectives will reportedly need evidence to make an arrest.

In December, Johnson said he and Dos Santos Lima were working to “heal” from the dramatic cheating allegations that surfaced on social media.

“I am not proud of my actions as of late, I learned a lot about my self and I hope moving forward that I can become a better person because of it,” he wrote alongside a video of the couple dressed in holiday attire. “As for my family, Larissa, my mother and the fur kids are going to try to take a break and heal. I pray that we can all come together and remember why we are a family, why we love each other. Happy holidays and best wishes. Love you all.”

Earlier in December, Dos Santos Lima shared screenshots of conversations she had with another woman claiming Johnson was “sending d— pics to other women just so you know … He’s cheating on you and that sucks.”

Johnson later admitted to “crossing the line” with women on the internet but said he was willing to “fight” for his relationship.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.