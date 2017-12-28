Police Reveal Details of ‘RHONY’ Cast Member Luann de Lesseps’ Arrest

More shocking details of Luann de Lesseps arrest have been released, including her attempt to escape police.

The police officer who arrested Real Housewives of New York cast member two nights before Christmas in Palm Beach wrote in a report that she somehow managed to remove her handcuffs while in the patrol car and tried to escape, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

De Lesseps, 52, was booked into jail early Sunday morning on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, disorderly intoxication and corruption by threat. She was later charged with five criminal counts, four of which were felonies.

The trouble all started Saturday night when de Lesseps was found trespassing in a hotel room in bed with an unidentified man, according to police.

When told to leave, the Bravo star refused, and police were called to the scene after “multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period.”

When officers arrived, they found de Lesseps and her friend Julie Olson, both of whom “appeared to be highly intoxicated,” according to the report. Olson left when asked, but de Lesseps locked herself in the bathroom, only coming out when the security guard began to unlock the door.

She then allegedly shoved a responding officer in the chest with her palm, then slammed the door on his face, “striking him in the forehead,” according to the document.

While being arrested, de Lesseps allegedly continued to yell, “I’m going to f—ing kill you” while police got her under control.

She continued telling the officers that she was going to “f—-ing kill all of you” as she was brought to the station and booked into holding. She was released without bail Sunday morning after being charged in court on five counts, including battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

Later in the day, she tweeted an apology, blaming her behavior on a reaction she had to returning to the place where she wed her ex-husband of seven months, Tom D’Agostino.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” the Bravo cast member wrote. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

Photo credit: Twitter/@pbpost