Police Report Reveals T.I.’s Sister Precious Harris Had Asthma Attack That Caused Fatal Car Crash

Rapper T.I.‘s older sister Precious Harris suffered an asthma attack before the car accident in Atlanta that killed her earlier this month.

According to an Atlanta Police Department Traffic Accident Report obtained by TMZ, Harris was driving T.I.’s 2013 Dodge Avenger with her granddaughter Kairi Chapman in the passenger seat when she suffered an asthma attack on Tuesday, Feb. 12. Harris eventually fell unconscious as her condition worsened, causing the vehicle to veer into a telephone pole, Chapman alleged.

The vehicle that the pair were in reportedly suffered damage to the front bumper, front hood, and front windshield, and both the front driver’s side and front passenger side airbags went off.

First responders who arrived at the scene found Harris unconscious but still breathing, though she eventually began foaming at the mouth. Emergency personnel performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she remained in the Intensive Care Unit until her death on Friday, Feb. 22. She was 66.

Chapman was treated by EMS after complaining of chest pains, but was later released.

Just one day later after her death, on Feb. 23, T.I. shared a photo of Harris, expressing his grief at her loss.

“While we are saddened that our beloved Precious is no longer with us, she will forever have a special place in our hearts and our family,” he wrote on top of the image. I was such a lucky man because you were my sister. You were there every step of the way… always helping me become my best self. I/We could not have done it without you. Forever grateful. Your Baby Brother”.

“while We’re ALL Happy to see you get your well deserved wings of eternal peace… free from pain, worries, & anguish… But Still WE ALL REALLY HATE TO SEE YOU GO!!!” he captioned the post. “Now we owe you to NOT be selfishly consumed by our pain,but to be HAPPY for you claim your peaceful place in paradise. You earned it sis. We’ll be miserable for a while for missing your physical presence, but your lessons of love,words of wisdom & historical memories WILL NEVER DIE!!! …Y’all save us a spot… until then… farewell Big Sis.”

Following the accident, T.I., whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., and Tiny stopped production of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, which Harris had previously appeared on. She had also been featured on the VH1 series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.