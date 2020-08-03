Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Is Engaged

✖

There's another reason to celebrate in the Drummond family! Sunday, The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond shared the exciting news that her 23-year-old daughter Alex had gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Mauricio Scott. Posting a photo of the two together, she wrote, "These two are gonna have so much fun together. We love you, Alex and Mauricio!!"

Alex shared the happy news on her own social media, posting adorable candid photos of the moment Scott got down on one knee for her under the branches of a beautiful tree, surrounded by photos of their time together. "Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?!" she captioned the post. "Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!" He wrote alongside the same photos on his own profile, "I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you Alex Marie Drummond!!! You are the most incredible person and I am so undeserving to be your hubby one day! I love you fiancé!!"

The newly-engaged couple then celebrated the big step with family and friends, as seen on Alex's Instagram Story, in a party filled with champagne and featuring a flower wall reading "The Scott's" for people to pose with. The Pioneer Woman herself couldn't be more excited for the wedding, commenting on her daughter's announcement alongside a number of heart-eyed emojis, "So happy!" Alex's younger sister, 20-year-old Paige, also gushed, "I’LL NEVER GET OVER THIS!!!! I love you guys so much! the best day ever!" Ree is also mom to two sons, Bryce, 17, and Todd, 16, whom she also shares with husband Ladd Drummond.

Plenty of friends and followers sent their well-wishes as well. "Congratulations!!! So happy for you both!!!" one person wrote. Another added, "PRAISE GOD! We love the Scotts!!!" while a third commented, "THE SCOTTS!!!!🥰🥺 this is just the very best." Alex and her husband-to-be first met during their freshman year at Texas A&M University, graduating together in 2019. Sharing throwback photos in November 2018 of their first days together at the event where they met, Alex wrote, "S/o to freshman yr. ranch for introducing me to this dude. who woulda thought [smiley face] thank you, ranch! one last time!"