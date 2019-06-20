‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Snaps Gorgeous Photos Amid Daughter’s Arrest News

It was reported this week that Food Network star Ree Drummond‘s 19-year-old daughter Paige had been arrested in April for possessing and consuming alcohol in public, but it’s clear the family has put the situation behind them.

On Tuesday, June 18, one day before Paige’s arrest was reported, Ree used social media to share a pair of scenic photos she snapped driving home to her ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The eerily stunning photos capture large and ominous-looking storm clouds hovering over brilliantly green grass, with The Pioneer Woman star joking about the foreboding image in her caption.

My peaceful drive home to the ranch tonight. Ahem. #Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/GXuAUakH2E — Ree Drummond – The Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) June 19, 2019

Several of her followers responded with weather-related jokes.

As Paige’s arrest happened months ago, her family has likely moved on from the legal drama, and the 19-year-old is currently enjoying her first summer as a college student.

Court records show that Paige was arrested and taken to jail in mid-April in her home state of Oklahoma. She was charged with possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years of age and public intoxication.

The district attorney noted in court documents that Paige “did appear in a drunken condition” when she was taken in. The teen was also found in possession of an open container of beer, with documents stating she “did unlawfully possess and consume a non-intoxicating beverage, containing more than one-half of one-percent of alcohol measured by weight, in a public place.”

In May, the district attorney approved a request to dismiss both counts from Paige’s record after the teen requested for the arrest and court records to be expunged. She has so far paid just over $400 in court fees.

Paige recently finished her freshman year at the University of Arkansas, where she is a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

In August, Ree joked about attending college with her daughter alongside a photo of Paige and a friend holding up the sorority’s hand symbol.

“Paige and I are having a blast at college!” the mom of four jokingly captioned the snap. “This is our friend Mary. I mean Paige is having a blast at college! This is her friend Mary. (Don’t worry. I’ll be okay soon…).”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thepioneerwoman