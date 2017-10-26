‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson Has Unique Take on Protestors

Duck Dynasty‘s Phil Robertson is opening up about his opinions on protesting and political correctness, which he refers to as “pontificated crap.”

The 71-year-old A&E star joined Fox and Friends on Tuesday morning to promote his new show on CRTV called In the Woods With Phil. While there he dished on several controversial topics.

“Look, I’m 71. So far I’ve never seen anything big enough for me to protest,” he said. “I have the right, you have the right to peaceably assemble and air your grievances. I’m 71, but so far nothing has risen to the level to make me go protest anything.”

Robertson was then asked by host Brian Kilmeade whether America was turning into a “protest culture.”

“My take on it is just because you can protest, doesn’t mean that’s a good reason to protest. ‘Well I can so I have to do it,’” he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robertson is teaming up with conservative network CRTV, which is a subscription digital network that costs $99 per year, for his new solo TV show. The new show will focus on Robertson’s personal thoughts and will focus on various controversial subjects.

In the first clip from the show, he talks about his controversial suspension from A&E, the network that aired Duck Dynasty.

“What does a man do when they try to run him out of town for quoting a Bible verse?” Robertson says. “I’ll tell you what he does; he goes deep into the woods.”

Robertson also said that he plans to reject “political correctness” with his new show.

“For far too long we have been told to shut up,” he said. “No more. Here’s the deal America. These are my woods. Out here, I call the shots. Out here, we reject political correctness, or as I like to say, ‘pontificated crap.’”