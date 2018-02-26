Phaedra Parks Says Filming ‘RHOA’ Made Her ‘Sick’

Phaedra Parks is not missing her days on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The 44-year-old opened up to TMZ about life after Bravo while at LAX Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have no desire to” return, Parks told the interviewer. “I turned the page. I love being happy. I love living drama free.”

She added that her kids are happy away from filming and “I’m able to enjoy life.”

Parks claims that filming the Bravo show made her ill, saying, “It had a physical effect on me. It makes you sick sometimes ’cause it’s a lot to deal with.”

She added that anyone who films reality TV should be given credit.

“People don’t really understand until they have done it,” Parks said.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was not invited to return after she was caught lying about castmate Kandi Burruss attempting to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams.

Now that she’s not on Bravo, Parks is trying her hand at modeling, signing with Wilhelmina Models last month.

“I’m a small town girl who has followed her dreams. Yes, you can be a mom, yes, you can be a lawyer and yes, you can be a model. When the opportunity presented itself some people asked me ‘Why?’ and I said ‘Why not?’ A supermodel started this company and she wanted to give power back to the women and I think I stand for the same things. I have the opportunity to show people that beauty can come in every size, shade, color and age,” she said.

In July, Parks and her husband Apollo Nida finalized their divorce after a rough three-year process. When asked if this struggle motivated her to get her “revenge body,” the RHOA alum said the stress may have played a part in her new outlook on life, but that she’s happier than ever.

Photo credit: Instagram/@phaedraparks