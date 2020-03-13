Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Called out for ‘Appalling’ Treatment of Madison Prewett by ‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno thinks Barbara Weber owes son Peter Weber and his now-ex Madison Prewett a “badly needed apology” after she came out so strongly against their relationship during The Bachelor live season finale Tuesday. After Barbara expressed just how much she didn’t like Prewett, accusing her of keeping the Weber family waiting for three hours and failing to apologize to Hannah Ann Sluss for the end of her engagement to Peter, the former Bachelorette told PEOPLE there was “no excuse” for the matriarch’s public disapproval.

“I think my overall reaction was just disappointment and frustration that Barb was putting her own feelings and thoughts on Peter, rather than letting Peter make decisions for himself,” the star told the outlet. “Some people are arguing that she said, ‘I just want what’s best for my son.’ Well, her son is sitting there clearly saying that he’s in love with somebody, and if she truly wants the best for him and loves him unconditionally, she needs to let him make decisions for himself.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s what trusting someone is all about. She needs to trust her son to make these decisions,” Fedotowsky-Manno continued. “Whether or not she agrees with Peter’s choice, that was not the time or place on national television for her to try to tear Madison down and make her seem like some terrible person.”

“To me, the way Barb treated her, there’s no excuse for it,” she shared. “It’s appalling quite frankly.”

Two days after the dramatic confrontation on After the Final Rose, Peter and Prewett announced they were deciding to end their relationship.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” the pilot wrote on Instagram. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world,” he added in a note to his ex-fiancé. “I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just a another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish.”

Prewett wrote in her own statement, “So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace.”

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him,” Madison continued. “I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. [Peter] you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.”

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images