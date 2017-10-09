Peta Murgatroyd Speaks out About Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey’s ‘DWTS’ Drama

Peta Murgatroyd breaks her silence on her husband Maks Chmerkovskiy’s DWTS drama with his partner Vanessa Lachey.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is partnered this season with Nick Lachey, took to her PEOPLE‘s blog to reveal details about her experience on the ABC competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After briefly talking about her team’s performance last week, she said “working on DWTS is not an easy job.” She then transitioned into talking about Chmerkovskiy and Lachey’s issues that made headlines last week.

Up Next: Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Put Feuding Rumors to Rest With New Photo

“A lot was made of the fact that Maks missed last week’s show, and I have to say I think very few people know how crazy this show really gets — not only physically on your body but mentally as well,” she said.

Murgatroyd continued, “We care about our partners and that’s what makes it so hard sometimes because you care and love each other and you want them to do so well. You invest so much time-wise and you just want them to be the best and get the best results possible at the end of the day on the Monday night.

“But it is difficult to deal with life, stresses, rehearsals and then show time and everything that goes along with that. This show is extremely stressful, but at the end of the day when you get those scores and your partner did well — like Vanessa has been doing week after week — then it’s all worth it. It does get difficult some times, though.”

Most Memorable Year Week of season 25 of Dancing with the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.