Peek Inside New ‘Teen Mom’ Bristol Palin’s Cozy Texas Home

Bristol Palin is moving into a cozy new Texas home as she joins the Teen Mom OG cast.

As part of her divorce settlement with ex Dakota Meyer, the new MTV star agreed to transfer the couple’s house near Austin, Texas into his name, according to documents obtained by The Blast this week, requiring Palin to purchase a new home near Spicewood, Texas.

The couple, who shares two of Palin’s three children together, filed for divorce earlier this year, with Meyer saying on Instagram that she “wasn’t happy” with him, adding “it’s for the best.”

So as the couple parts and goes their separate ways, Palin is starting over again in a 3-bedroom Lake Travis home, valued at $397,500 by NewHomeSource.com.

Palin clearly isn’t at a loss for funds, reportedly making $250,000 for her first season of the reality series as she replaces longtime star Farrah Abraham, who exited the series after being told by producers to choose between her role on the show and her adult entertainment work.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” the daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin said on social media of the news.

Exterior

The white stone exterior of this house will likely be a regular sight on the new season of Teen Mom OG. Reportedly spending more than $400,000 on the 2,269-square-foot home, Palin will be able to see “sprawling views” of the surrounding area and “a sense of peace and quiet,” according to the listing agent.

Living Room

Heading inside the Texas home, Palin’s family will be able to relax in style. With dark hardwood floors and an open-concept floor plan, the cream interior gives the home a chic, cozy look that can be dressed up or down.

Kitchen

When it comes to cooking her family meals, Palin has a top of the line kitchen to get things done. With dark cabinetry to match the flooring and marble counter tops, the modern-looking kitchen comes with new appliances and plenty of space for her little ones to mill about and help with the cooking.

Dining Room

And when it comes time to sit down as a family for a meal, the Palins will have plenty of space in the connected dining room, which looks out over the house. There’s even a view of the backyard to ensure plenty of natural lighting and relaxing dinners.

Bedroom

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, Palin’s new house will have plenty of space for the little family. And there’s no better way to wake up in the morning than with views like this from one of the bedrooms.

Bathroom

As the parent of three little ones, Palin will definitely benefit from her new home’s full-sized tub and luxurious tiled shower. And with plenty of room on her marble vanity, Palin will definitely be ready for her close-up when the MTV cameras come around.

Back porch

During the hot Texas summers, Palin and her family will be able to relax in the shade while taking in their lush backyard on this back porch. With a clear view to inside, Palin will also maybe be able to get some housework done while keeping an eye on the kids playing outside.

Backyard

Sitting on a sizable plot of land, Palin and her kids will have plenty of room in the backyard to run around and play. And with a wrought iron fence keeping everything enclosed, there’s the perfect opportunity for the family dog to join in too!

Photo credit: Gabriel Olsen / Getty, NewHomeSource.com