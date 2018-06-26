Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison from ‘Pawn Stars’ Dies at 77

Richard Harrison, better known as “Old Man” onPawn Stars’, died on Monday, June 25, according to his son, Rick Harrison. He was 77.

“‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved,” Rick said Monday morning, TMZ reports. “He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over.”

“He was my hero and I was fortunate enough to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad,” Rick continued.

Harrison’s cause of death is unclear.

“Old Man” moved to Las Vegas in the early 1980s and opened the Gold & Silver Pawn shop with his son, Rick. The show featuring their family business became an instant success, having been on the air since July 2009 with “Old Man” as one of the most beloved cast members.

Gold & Silver Pawn also announced Harrison’s passing on Monday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison (known as ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Pawn Stars’ fans the world over) this morning,” a statement from the business read via its Facebook page. “He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully.”

The statement continued, “The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss. He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’. Services are pending and the family appreciates your prayers and kind words.”

The History Channel also released their statement here.

A Navy veteran, Harrison often talked about his time in the military on the show.

Services for the beloved Harrison are pending, according to the shop’s statement.