‘Pawn Stars’ Personality Asks Fans for Financial Help

Pawn Stars personality Corey Harrison is asking fans for financial help after a serious motorcycle accident left him “fighting for his life” back in January.

The 42-year-old son of Rick Harrison was left with 11 fractured ribs, a punctured lung, a concussion, and internal bleeding after being involved in a crash back in January, according to a GoFundMe page created by his friend, Aron Chambers.

After the crash in Tulum, Mexico, Chambers wrote that Corey was rushed to a hospital in Playa del Carmen, “where the reality of medical emergencies in Mexico hit hard — costs add up fast, and payment is often required upfront.”

“After 14 grueling days in the hospital, the financial pressure became too much, and Corey had no choice but to check himself out against medical advice,” he continued. “We brought him back to his home in Tulum, hoping some rest would turn things around. It didn’t. Within hours, Corey was in excruciating pain.”

A doctor came to the house to administer IV fluids and morphine in hopes of getting Corey back on track and out of “agony,” despite the reality personality being “incredibly hesitant to take heavy pain meds, especially after losing his brother Adam to an overdose just last year.” Adam Harrison died in January 2024 of a fentanyl overdose.

The day after the doctor visited, however, Corey’s oxygen “plummeted to dangerously low levels,” as Chambers recalled his friend, “looked at us and said, ‘I’m just going to die out here. I don’t have the money to keep paying these people.’”

Determined not to let that happen, Corey was driven to a more “affordable” medical facility in Mérida, a trip that had “moments when we weren’t sure we’d make it in time,” according to Chambers.

Doctors determined at the hospital that one of Corey’s ribs “completely separated and was pressing into his lung,” requiring him to undergo three life-saving surgeries and have nearly three liters of blood drained from his chest cavity.

Corey remained hospitalized for 18 more days, at which point he was able to be discharged with medical bills amounting to over $100,000. The Pawn Stars personality is now seeking financial help after he “emptied his entire bank account” and maxed out his credit cards.

“Being on television and part of Pawn Stars fame doesn’t come with a built-in safety net for emergencies like this — medical crises don’t care about celebrity status,” Chambers wrote, adding, “He’s three months behind on rent, still facing ongoing follow-up care, medication expenses, and he’s not yet strong enough to travel back to the United States for continued treatment and support from his family.”

“This fundraiser is our lifeline to get him through this,” he continued, “Every dollar raised will go directly to Corey to cover his outstanding medical bills, back rent, ongoing medications and therapies, and the costs of future travel home for full recovery. …Asking for help isn’t easy for someone as independent as Corey, but this accident has changed everything, and we can’t do it alone.”

Corey’s father Rick, who recently tied the knot with Angie Polushkin on Jan. 26, told TMZ of his son’s update, “Corey is a grown man and he will deal with his life as he sees fit.”