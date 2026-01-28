Major ‘Pawn Stars’ Cast Member Hospitalized After Crash

Pawn Stars’ Corey Harrison is recovering after a motorcycle crash that left him hospitalized with some seriously painful injuries.

The History Channel star, 42, announced on Monday that he was “pretty messed up” in a crash that left him with “11 breaks in my rib cage.”

Sharing photos of himself in a hospital bed with visible bruising and cuts on his face, Harrison assured his followers that he was feeling “good,” despite his many injuries, and adding that “crash bars are awesome.”

Austin "Chumlee" Russell, Rick Harrison and Corey "Big Hoss" Harrison from History's "Pawn Stars"

Harrison also included medical imaging photos in the post that showed off the locations of his various breaks, explaining in the caption that he would have to spent “3 nights in the hospital” and miss the wedding of his father, Rick Harrison.

“sorry Pops looks like I’m missing your wedding,” Corey wrote. The details of the upcoming wedding ceremony have not been made public.

The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner previously tied the knot in a private ceremony with Agripina “Angie” Polushkin at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on Jan. 3, with an Elvis Presley impersonator presiding over the nuptials.

“1/3/26 we became Mr & Mrs Harrison,” Polushkin captioned an Instagram slideshow of moments from their big day at the time.

“We are so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife and celebrate with friends and family in Las Vegas, and also at our wedding later this month,” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “It has been such an adventure already, and we are looking forward to all of it.”

Harrison and Polushkin met in December 2023, with the reality TV personality popping the question in March during a trip to Casablanca, Chile.