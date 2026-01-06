A ‘Pawn Stars’ Cast Member Just Got Married, and an Elvis Impersonator Was the Officiant

Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison is a married man once again!

The History Channel star, 60, tied the knot with Agripina “Angie” Polushkin at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on Saturday, with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the union.

“1/3/26 we became Mr & Mrs Harrison,” Polushkin captioned an Instagram slideshow of moments from their big day.

The newlyweds then celebrated at Harrison’s barbecue restaurant, Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern, according to PEOPLE.

“We are so excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife and celebrate with friends and family in Las Vegas, and also at our wedding later this month,” the couple told the outlet. “It has been such an adventure already, and we are looking forward to all of it.”

Harrison and Polushkin met in December 2023, with the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner popping the question in March during a trip to Casablanca, Chile. “She said yes!” he captioned his Instagram post at the time, with Polushkin writing under her own announcement post, “We toured a beautiful winery in Chile and Rick got down on one knee,” adding a heart emoji.

The vineyard proposal was the second time Harrison had asked Polushkin to marry him, as he had previously popped the question in his living room and been told by his stepdaughters that it was the “most unromantic proposal ever,” as per TMZ.

Harrison’s marriage to Polushkin is his fifth. The reality personality split from wife Amanda Palmer in 2023 after about two years of marriage, having tied the knot in 2021 on the heels of his split from ex-wife Deanna Burditt in 2020 following seven years of marriage.

At the time, Harrison told TMZ that he had gotten “three great daughters” out of his marriage to Burditt, referring to stepdaughters Sarina, Ciana, and Marissa.

Harrison was also married to Tracy Harrison, with whom he shares son Jake, from 1986 to 2011, and to Kim Harrison, with whom he welcomed son Adam and Corey, from 1982 to 1985.