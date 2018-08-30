Pauly D Dishes on ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ‘Volatile’ Relationship

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio is here for his friend and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro as Ortiz-Magro’s tumultuous relationship with ex Jen Harley makes headlines.

“It’s rough because he’s my brother, he’s a big dude and you don’t want to see anybody upset, but he’s going through real life stuff. That’s why our show is kind of dope, people are going through what he goes through and you get to see how we help him with it, how he handles it. He’s still going through it though,” Delvecchio told reporters at the Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Party on Tuesday in Los Angeles, PEOPLE reports.

He added that he offered Ortiz-Magro the best advice he can offer. “I told him to keep it off social media. He didn’t listen. Every time he does it, I’m like, ‘my dude, what are you doing?’ For some reason he vents on social,” he said.

Delvecchio also said that he didn’t realize the extent of the drama circulating between Ortiz-Magro and Harley, adding that he discovered it the same way as everyone else — via social media.

“No, I had no idea. I didn’t think it was going to get that volatile at all, but he takes to social media. I keep up with him through his Instagram story. He tells how he feels, that’s how I know. If he’s single, I know it, if he’s taken, that’s how I know,” Delvecchio said. “I hit him up like, ‘you good?’ Before my way over here I wanted to see the status, they seem good.”

He added that as a dad to 5-year-old daughter Amabella Sophia, he knows how important it is for Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s daughter, 5-month-old Ariana Sky, to be happy above all else.

“The only thing is, I told him, now you have something to put ahead of everything, make sure she’s good first. That’s the number one priority, then you work on your relationship, work on yourself, whatever, but now that you have a baby, that comes first,” he said.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley welcomed Ariana Sky in April, around the same time that Jersey Shore episodes aired showing Ortiz-Magro taking a girl home from a Miami club. Since then, the two have been embattled in a public feud consisting of a physical altercation, an arrest and heated arguments.

While the two certainly don’t have the perfect relationship, they have been trying to push through the drama for their daughter. Earlier this month, the three squeezed in some vacation time in San Juan, Puerto Rico in between filming for season 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The drama will reportedly be featured on season 2 of the MTV reality show, which airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.