Paula Abdul Sounds off on New ‘American Idol’ Judges

Simon Cowell has already aired his (predictably negative) thoughts about the new American Idol judges, but what about another Idol veteran judge? Paula Abdul told Entertainment Tonight that she’s looking forward to watching the new judges on the singing competition reboot come spring.

The 55-year-old singer praised the show’s new lineup, consisting of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“These guys are vets and incredible at what they do,” said Abdul, who spent eight seasons judging wannabe stars on the hit series. “They don’t need any advice. They’re probably having a blast, working hard. I love them all.”

“I got a chance to work with Lionel and he’s just a treasure,” she added. “I love Katy, too, and I’ve never met Luke, but I’m a big fan and I’m looking forward to it.”

This fall, Cowell told TMZ that he “doesn’t get” when talent shows have singers judging other singers.

“I don’t get it,” he said. “Do you think Madonna wants to find Madonna? Do you think she wakes up tomorrow morning going ‘I really hope the next Madonna comes along, and I need to do something about it’? She’s going ‘No, I want Madonna to be more successful.’ And I totally get that. So when I see them judging these shows, it’s like ‘woah.’ “

While these comments could be directed at Idol, The Voice or his former gig on the U.S. version of the The X-Factor, he made another comment revealing his opinion on the upcoming ABC Idol reboot.

When asked how he feels about Perry being the flagship judge on the upcoming 16th season, his the response said it all.

“Good luck,” Cowell said simply with a laugh.

The revamped American Idol is set to air in March 2018 with Perry, Richie and Bryan as judges and former host Ryan Seacrest back in his position. Perry will reportedly make $25 million with Seacrest reportedly somewhere between $10 and $15 million. Bryan will be making about $13 million, and Richie $10 million.

Photo credit: Getty / Adam Bettcher / Stringer