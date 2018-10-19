Pamela Anderson Injured on Set of French Edition of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Pamela Anderson is taking part in the current season of Dancing With The Stars in France, but it is not going well for the supermodel. She was photographed hobbling around on crutches in Paris Thursday.

TMZ published a photo of Anderson leaving a doctor’s office in Paris, with her left leg taped up and wrapped in bandages. According to the news outlet, she was injured while working on the show.

On Wednesday, Anderson shared a photo of herself on Instagram in what appears to be a doctor’s office with tape on the back of her left leg. “Working hard,” she wrote. “Let’s do this. Can’t stop us.” She also tagged KOSS Paris, a physical therapy office, and the DWTS French edition’s Instagram page.

Anderson, 51, has experience with dancing reality competitions. In 2010, she appeared on the U.S. Dancing With The Stars with Damien Whitewood, making it to week seven. In 2012, she appeared on the all-star season with Tristan MacManus, but was eliminated during the first week. She also participated in Argentina’s Bailando 2011 and Mexico’s La Academia. In 2013, she appeared on Dancing On Ice in the U.K.

While Anderson’s latest reality show stint is not working out for the best, another member of her family is preparing to make his reality debut. Brandon Thomas Lee, her 22-year-old son with ex-husband Tommy Lee, will appear on MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings. He joins Mischa Barton, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado and Heidi Pratt. The series is expected to debut in 2019.

Lee previously made headlines earlier this year when Lee fought with his father after Tommy Lee posted something about Anderson. Lee and his father had their own versions of events, but the situation ended with Tommy Lee not pressing assault charges against his son and Lee revealing that his father paid $130,000 for him to go to rehab.

Last month, Anderson also broke off her engagement with French soccer player Adil Rami. The two dated for a year before calling it quits. Anderson reportedly believed she was keeping Rami from spending time with his family.

“It’s typical of Pamela to sacrifice for her love. This is about his happiness and the sake of his sons. They need him more than her. She knows he’ll thank her one day,” a source told Page Six in September.

The U.S. version of Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

