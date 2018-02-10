Omarosa Leaves ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Due to Health Scare

Omarosa Manigault has temporarily left the CBS reality series Celebrity Big Brother, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

The remaining cast members of the show claimed during Saturday’s live feed that the former Apprentice cast member and White House director of communications to President Donald Trump left due to an asthma attack.

Marissa Jaret Winokur and Ross Mathews both said the reason Manigault was nowhere to be found after the second “Head of Household” competition on Friday was because she had been taken to the hospital, though they said the scare was not serious. But regardless, she has still been temporarily pulled from future episodes for the time being.

THR reports that Manigault’s representatives did not respond after they were contacted for a statement regarding her status on the show.

Manigault was one of the biggest stars in the cast brought in for the Big Brother spinoff’s first season. She had already made headlines by addressing her time working with Trump in the White House, a job she claimed this week was not an enjoyable experience.

“I felt like it was a call to duty, I felt like I was serving my country by serving him,” Manigault said. “It was always about the country. Like, I was haunted by tweets every single day. What is he gonna tweet next?”

Manigault told also Mathews that she’d never vote for Trump again.

“God no,” she replied. “Never in a million years, never.”

Manigualt avoided the first elimination of the show, with that honor going to UFC legend Chuck Liddell.

The show’s inaugural season is running a special airing schedule this year to compete with NBC’s broadcast of the 2018 Winter Olympics from South Korea. A new episode will air at least every other night from Saturday through Feb. 25, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.