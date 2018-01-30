Omarosa Reportedly Scores Massive Paycheck for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Omarosa Manigault is cashing in after her dramatic exit from the White House on Celebrity Big Brother.

President Donald Trump‘s former staffer scored a $1 million deal for both her time on the U.K. reality favorite’s first U.S. season on CBS as well as a pilot for his own talk show, reports Radar.

Manigault resigned from her position as Director of Communications for the Office of Public Policy in December 2017, denying reports that she was fired from the job after a confrontation with Trump’s Chief of Staff General John Kelly.

But she’ll be returning to her reality TV roots with Celebrity Big Brother, which premieres Feb. 7 on CBS and will conclude Feb. 25.

The 13 episode season has been condensed into two and a half weeks. Although this sounds perfect in the era of binge-watching and streaming, it means that the entire season will be competing against live coverage of the Winter Olympics.

The former Apprentice star is joining a house full of other reality TV veterans. Here’s the full list of other contestants for the show’s first U.S. season:

Mark McGrath : The Sugar Ray frontman is no stranger to reality TV. He also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Wife Swap, and served as a guest judge on American Idolprior to coming to the Big Brother house.

: The Sugar Ray frontman is no stranger to reality TV. He also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Wife Swap, and served as a guest judge on American Idolprior to coming to the Big Brother house. Shannon Elizabeth : The American Pie actress has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

: The American Pie actress has also appeared on Dancing with the Stars. Metta World Peace : The former Ron Artest won NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as an NBA title.

: The former Ron Artest won NBA Defensive Player of the Year honors as well as an NBA title. Brandi Glanville : The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice when not feuding with the other Housewives.

: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice when not feuding with the other Housewives. James Maslow : The Big Time Rush star also won fourth place on season 18 of Dancing with the Stars.

: The Big Time Rush star also won fourth place on season 18 of Dancing with the Stars. Keshia Knight Pulliam : Rudy Huxtable will once again be gracing the television screen after a brief stint on Celebrity Apprentice.

: Rudy Huxtable will once again be gracing the television screen after a brief stint on Celebrity Apprentice. Marissa Janet Winokur : The Hairspray Broadway star will have an instant friend in the Big Brother house, appearing on the same season of Dancing with the Stars as Shannon Elizabeth.

: The Hairspray Broadway star will have an instant friend in the Big Brother house, appearing on the same season of Dancing with the Stars as Shannon Elizabeth. Ariadna Gutierrez : The pageant queen was Miss Universe in 2015 for about three minutes before it was revealed that Steve Harvey had read the wrong name.

: The pageant queen was Miss Universe in 2015 for about three minutes before it was revealed that Steve Harvey had read the wrong name. Chuck Liddell: A former mixed martial artist, this will be Liddell’s first appearance on reality TV.

A former mixed martial artist, this will be Liddell’s first appearance on reality TV. Ross Matthews: The former Tonight Show intern is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Big Brother host Julie Chen opened up about Manigault joining the cast after social media backlash for the controversial choice.

“It’s a good thing the word ‘brother’ is between ‘big’ and ‘house’ so it’s not from the White House to the Big House,” Chen said on Page Six TV Monday. “We know Omarosa likes a microphone. She likes a camera. She has something to say.”

“I do think she’s going to speak her truth in the House,” she continued.

