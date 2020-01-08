‘Ink Master’ Star Oliver Peck Leaving After Blackface Scandal

Oliver Peck has left Ink Master amid a recent blackface scandal. The master judge on the tattoo-centric reality series appeared in a number of old photographs that began recirculating on social media, which showed him sporting blackface. Peck announced his exit in a statement, via JustJared.

“After filming 13 great seasons of Ink Master, the producers and I have decided it’s best to part ways,” Peck’s statement began. “The offensive photos of me which recently surfaced from many years ago can only be a distraction to the amazing show I have loved being a part of and its many talented artists. I want to thank the show’s cast, crew, contestants and awesome fans. It’s been a blast and an honor and I wish my friends and colleagues the very best in whatever the future holds.”

The photos showed Peck donning blackface over a number of years in what appeared to be an assortment of Halloween costumes, including a basketball player, Playboy bunny and a superhero in an afro wig with the letter “N” on his chest. Peck had previously shared the images to his MySpace account, where they eventually made their way to more active parts of the internet.

Peck was also slated to emcee an after-party hosted by Tattooed Gloves, which is held after the annual Austin Tattoo Convention in the Texas capital. Tattooed Gloves has since announced another MC will take over the event, though it has not publicly commented on Peck’s actions.

The now-former Ink Master star had previously apologized for his past behavior on his Instagram in a lengthy note where he profusely apologized for his “completely inappropriate, insensitive, and immature behavior.”

“I hope that I’ve matured a great deal since then and I’m deeply sorry for everyone I’ve offended. Those of you that know my heart, I am grateful to my friends, family, colleagues, clients and fans who have allowed me to apologize and learn from this mistake. I can only hope that those of you that I don’t know, and anyone I have offended, can also find it in your hearts to accept my sincere apology.”

Peck first joined the Paramount Network series for its inaugural season in January 2012. Back in May, Ink Master was renewed for 12th and 13th season, with the 12th set to premiere sometime this year.