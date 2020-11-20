'North Woods Law' Sgt. Lopashanski Wrangles a Stubborn Moose From the Roadway in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Sgt. Lopashanski of North Woods Law has his work cut out for him when it comes to moving a stubborn moose from the roadway — and it could end up being a dangerous endeavor! In a PopCulture exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the Animal Planet show, airing at 9 p.m. ET, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer responds to a call of a young moose who has wandered a little too close to society for everyone's safety.

First examining the moose from several feet away to determine if it is in good health, Lopashanski notes, "It didn't look like there was a car strike whatsoever, all its fur is intact and doesn't have any marks or visible injuries." When it comes to the moose's internal health, the officer notes his brain and motor function also appears to be tip-top. "It's not displaying any signs of brain worm," he explains. "Brain worm, it's a parasite that infects their central nervous system, and once they get it, they lose their balance. But its legs are nice and straight, so I really don't think that's what it's got."

Trying to use a long stick to firmly prod the moose towards the woods, as well as clapping and shouting to attempt to frighten it away from the road, Lopashanski says of his strategy, "My goal is to just harass it enough to get it to go back to the woods, away from the flow of traffic, away from people." He does eventually get the moose to move, but the animal goes the opposite direction to hang out on the side of the main road. "C'mon get away from the road," he pleads with the animal. Things get real in an instant, however, when the moose suddenly tires of the bothering human, turning and charging Lopashanski, who also turns to high-tail it away from the moose.

It's this kind of heart-stopping animal encounter, as well as the pursuit of offenders, that keeps North Woods Law fans coming back for more each season. With people headed outside even more due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, things are getting busier than ever for the officers tasked with keeping people and wildlife safe. North Woods Law airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.