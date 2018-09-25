Nikki Bella Admits She Constantly Gets in Trouble for Spoiling Brie Bella’s Daughter Birdie

Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed daughter Birdie in May 2017, and aunt Nikki Bella can’t help but spoil her twin sister’s baby girl every chance she gets, though that hasn’t exactly gone over well with Brie.

“She doesn’t know what no means,” Brie told PEOPLE of her sister on Saturday at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. “Like when she’s throwing a little tantrum or something.”

“Nicole has these big open arms and wants to smother her,” she explained. “I’m like, ‘No, you gotta ignore her. Don’t look at her.’”

The 34-year-old jokingly added that she gets mad at her sister for spoiling Birdie “all the time.”

For her part, Nikki didn’t deny the claim.

“I can’t help it,” she said “Birdie owns me.”

Brie added that things are also a bit different with Birdie’s television routine when she’s with her aunt instead of her parents.

“We like her to watch only one episode of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse but when she’s with Nicole, she might get four episodes in,” she said.

Now that Birdie is getting older, she’s able to fully focus when her mom and dad are in the WWE ring, with both Brie and Bryan having recently returned to wrestling in the organization after absences.

“It’s been an empowering experience just having a little girl who’s 16 months, and I’m just so different now than what I was before,” Brie said of wrestling as a mom. “For me, it’s such a different experience and everything I do I do for Birdie, and it excites me to think that she’s at home watching.”

She added, “When she hears my entrance music she gets really excited and looks around. It’s been a very empowering experience.”

Nikki is also back in the WWE ring, and recently told Entertainment Tonight that she’s focusing on herself at the moment and has not recently spoken to ex-fiancé John Cena.

“He’s doing him and I’m doing me,” she shared, adding that she is currently working on herself. “I slowly feel like I’m doing that. I think it’s happiness, and just fully being happy and that’s what I want.”

“I just feel like I’m at that age where I’m discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence,” she added. “Is it scary and you do have these moments of like, ‘What am I doing?’ — and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge.”

The athlete added that she is single, but “not ready for mingling yet.”

“You’ve gotta find yourself first,” Brie noted. “You do,” Nikki agreed.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thenikkibella