Nikki Bella Reportedly Moving Forward With ‘DWTS’ Partner Artem Chigvinstev

Nikki Bella is reportedly wanting to explore a new romance, with TMZ reporting that the WWE star is “moving forward” with her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvinstev.

According to a source, the two have been spending a good amount of time together recently, adding that Bella is “really into” the pro and wants their relationship to turn serious. The source also said that Chigvinstev traveled to Los Angleles on Monday on his day off and took the athlete to Wally’s in Beverly Hills.

Witnesses say the two drank wine and shared a meat and cheese board, and that “the date went on for hours…lots of flirting.”

In early January, it was reported that Bella and Chigvintsev were dating, with a source telling Us Weekly that the two have been seeing each other “for a while.” The pair has reportedly been spending time together despite their demanding schedules and were spotted at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California over Christmas weekend.

During an interview Access Live, Bella shared that she’s not ready to get serious with anyone at the moment and cleared up any misconceptions about herself and her former partner.

“I’m not looking to be serious with anyone right now,” she said. “I’m just looking to have fun. I’m just in a fortunate position that I get to go on these dates with a lot of amazing guys. I mean, not a lot, it’s only been a few.”

“I moved to L.A., so it was natural,” Bella added of reconnecting with Chigvinstev. “Artem had asked me to the farmers market so I was like, ‘Sure.’ And then paparazzi kind of killed it and I was like, ‘OK I’m out of here.’”

She echoed that statement while speaking to Us Weekly at a screening of Fighting With My Family at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

“I’m dating, having fun,” she said. “[Artem] is one of the people that I like to have fun with. He’s a good friend.”

The TMZ source also addressed Bella’s relationship with her ex-fiancé John Cena, saying that the two are not getting back together. While the two still talk “every now and then,” fans can pretty much give up hope of a reconciliation.

Bella herself recently offered an update on her relationship with Cena while speaking to Us.

“We’re good…as good as being apart can be,” she said. “I’ve always been grateful to have John in my life and to have a man like that. He’s an amazing man. And even through such a hard breakup, he has been truly so amazing.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Tibrina Hobson