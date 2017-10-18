Nikki Bella’s Mom Shares an Adorable Disney Throwback After ‘DWTS’ Triumph





Dancing With the Stars diva Nikki Bella is apparently still riding the high of last night’s Disney-themed competition episode, posting an adorable throwback of her and twin Brie Bella with Donald Duck Tuesday.

Nikki and her Total Bellas costar Brie Bella are shown snuggling up with Disney’s most beloved duck as young kids in the grainy photo Nikki says she was sent by her mother.

“Aww my mom @kathycolace sent me this this morning!” she writes in the caption. “She’s still on the @disney high from last night. Aww yay #teamsmackdown #dwts.”

The pro wrestling diva definitely showed her stuff on Dancing With the Stars “Disney Night” episode with a Mexican-themed jazz routine to a song from the upcoming Disney flick Coco.

The spirited number earned her and partner Artem Chigvintsev’s their highest score all season, a 27 out of 30, as well as the praise of the judges.

Judge Len Goodman called her Nikki’s “best dance” and Bruno Tonioli called it “wonderful.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.