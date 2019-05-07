Nikki Bella Dating ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev After John Cena Split

Nikki Bella is back off the market, with the WWE star reportedly dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev, Us Weekly reports.

According to a source, the two have been seeing each other “for a while.” They have reportedly been spending time together despite their demanding schedules and were spotted at the farmer’s market in Studio City, California over Christmas weekend.

News of the pair’s romance comes around nine months after Bella announced that she had split from fiancé John Cena in April 2018. The couple had gotten engaged one year earlier during WrestleMania.

Bella competed on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars in 2017, when she was still engaged to Cena, and was partnered with Chigvintsev. The two were eliminated in week seven of the competition.

In November 2017, Cena even told E! News he figured Chigvintsev would choreograph his first dance for his wedding to Bella.

“As far as dancing, I think he’s probably gonna teach me my first dance. So, hopefully, I’ll be able to take those tips from him there,” the Bumblebee star said.

Bella’s return to the dating scene was teased in a new trailer for the upcoming season of her E! reality show, Total Bellas, which found Bella going on multiple dates including one with former The Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus.

“I’m single,” she tells one prospective suitor before telling Brie in another clip, “A mid-30s crisis. Maybe I have some symptoms.”

Before Kraus leans in for a kiss on their date, Bella admits, “I haven’t kissed another guy in nine years.”

Along with those dates, the upcoming season of Total Bellas will also reportedly see the wrestler go on dates with Chigvintsev.

In October, Bella told PEOPLE that she wasn’t yet ready to start dating again and still needed to heal from her split with Cena.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’” she said. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet.”

“I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet,” she added.

In September, the reality star told Entertainment Tonight that she’s working on herself before working on finding someone else.

“I slowly feel like I’m doing that,” she said. “I think it’s happiness, and just fully being happy and that’s what I want.”

“I just feel like I’m at that age where I’m discovering who I really am and what I want out of life and just, like, independence,” Bella added. “Is it scary and you do have these moments of like, ‘What am I doing?’ — and fear. I just kind of am liking the challenge.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Tibrina Hobson