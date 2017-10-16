Nikki Bella Teases New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Routine Inspired by Disney’s ‘Coco’

It’s Disney week on Dancing With the Stars, and Nikki Bella and partner Artem Chigvintsev are feeling the magic.

The pair will be dancing to “Remember Me” from Disney Pixar’s upcoming animated film Coco, a tale of a young boy who visits the Land of the Dead to learn about the history of music in his family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To prep fans for her latest dance, Bella shared a series of photos of herself and Chigvintsev rehearsing their routine. In the pictures, Chigvintsev dons a sombrero while Bella wears a flowing skirt.

” ‘Seize Your Moment’ Ernesto De La Cruz So beyond excited for @disneynight tomorrow night on @dancingabc!” Bella captioned the images. “And couldn’t be happier than dancing to @pixarcoco! I have to say @theartemcmakes a pretty good mariachi!”

Up Next: Baby Birdie Visits Nikki Bella at ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Rehearsal

Bella and Chigvintsev were also joined by several other dancers in one photo, so it seems their performance will be a group affair.

The duo also enjoyed a private screening of the film, which Bella shared on Instagram.

“Was so honored to privately screen @disney & @pixar new movie Coco!” she captioned a snap of the pair. “It was SO cute! The story, the music, the animation! I just loved it! AND I saw @theartemc crying. It was adorable lol Excited to dance to Coco this Monday on @dancingabc for #disneynight.”

See Bella and Chigvintsev perform their routine Monday night on Dancing With the Stars.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @thenikkibella