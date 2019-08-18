Nikki Bella Teases ‘New Beginning’ With Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev in Heartfelt Post

Just a day after professing his love for her in a thoughtful post and touting her as his “rock” and “soul mate,” WWE star Nikki Bella is paying tribute to her Dancing With the Stars beau, Artem Chigvintsev with a heartfelt message that has fans gushing.

In the photo, which has raked in more than 240,000 likes and a plethora of comments of fans from the two, Bella can be seen in a sweet embrace with Chigvintsev as the two can be seen hilltop above Los Angeles on a gorgeous sunny day.

“Today is a new beginning for both [Artem] and I,” Bella wrote. “As I start a new amazing journey with [Total Bellas] and my life, my [Artem] is starting the same.”

Bella adds that she is “so excited for him” to start this journey with her, writing: “I’m thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers.”

“Sometimes we have a door shut and we don’t understand why, but honestly there is always a reason. I have been through that. And not through that just as a break up but through that professionally and personally,” Bella continued. “And when those other doors open they open SO big! Believe in God, the Universe, our Angels and so much greater beyond what we can see. Believe that happiness lies beyond dollar signs. As long as we have each other, health, happiness and love they can’t cheat us, use us or cause us harm. I love you all! I love your support! Your follow! Your positivity! And thank you for sharing it with someone who means SO much to me.”

Fans took to the comments section to applaud the pair’s relationship, reiterating that they were a couple that definitely deserved happiness after what they had been through.

“God has a plan for everyone and right now yours is looking amazing! You and Artem are the cutest ever, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you!” wrote one fan alongside a string of emojis.

“Love this, so happy you have Artem by your side for this new, beautiful chapter,” added another.

“You two are so great for each other and I’m so happy you are always so supportive of him no matter what! Truly a match made in heaven! Onto better things!! You deserve it,” wrote another fan.

“Yasss!! There is always a reason why! There are things that just aren’t meant for us . God always has a plan and his plan is so much bigger and better than ours,” added another fan alongside a raised hands emoji and heart.

After six years together, Bella called it quits last July with former partner, John Cena. Since then, the former couple has moved on with Bella dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Chigvintsev, while Cena has been linked to Shay Shariatzadeh after the two were spotted on a date in Vancouver this past March.