Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Baby Angelo’s First Halloween Costume, Leaves ‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Gushing

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi celebrated newborn son Angelo‘s first Halloween on Thursday, and shared an adorable photo of herself cradling Angelo. While Snooki wore a classic witch hat, Angelo wore an adorable knit pumpkin hat. Jersey Shore fans flocked to the photo, which earned more than 73,000 likes in the first three hours since it was published.

“My little pumpkin’s first spookly Halloween,” Polizzi wrote, adding a pumpkin and baby emoji.

“Little pumpkin,” Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, wrote, adding heart-eyes and pumpkin emojis.

Fans wished Polizzi a “Happy Halloween” and commented on how adorable the photo is.

“Seriously beautiful the way he’s holding you. You guys should have 1 more,” one fan wrote.

“Awwwww you were meant to be a mommmyyy,” another wrote.

“That face youre making is adorable!! Happy Halloween little man and mama!!” another chimed in.

“Love how he’s holding onto you in this, my little boy does exactly the same it’s it’s jus[t] the best,” one fan wrote.

Snooki and husband Jionni LaValle welcomed Angelo in May. He has two older siblings, sister Giovanna Marie, 4, and brother Lorenzo Dominic, 7.

In September, Polizzi and LaValle marked an important moment in Giovanna and Lorenzo’s lives. Lorenzo started first grade, while Giovanna had her first day of kindergarten. “[And] just like that my offspring are spreading their wings [praying hands] [fire] so proud of my babies! Mommy is crying (& cheering I’m free till 3),” Polizzi wrote on Instagram, alongside adorable photos of her older children ready to go to school.

Polizzi had way too much fun scaring her children on Halloween. She shared several photos Thursday, including one of her wearing the Ghostface mask from Scream. “How i greeted my kids for breakfast today. What a sin they had no idea who i was,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “Cool Mom.”

She later surprised Lorenzo, who wore a Spider-Man outfit, at school for his Halloween party.

“These moments are the best,” one fan wrote.

“That’s so sweet that you did that,” another Jersey Shore fan wrote. “My mom was that mom that participated in so many holiday parties and all the other kids in my class grew to know and like my mom. Its something I loved during my elementary years. I find it meaningful so go Nicole!”

Although there are no signs of it on her Instagram page today, last week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was jam-packed with drama. Snooki even threatened to leave the Shore house behind as tensions over what happened in Las Vegas between Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s boyfriend Zack Carpinello and Angelina Pivarnick reached a boiling point.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

