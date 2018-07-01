Newly Single Jonathan Scott Says Brother Drew’s Wedding Gave Him ‘Hope’

Jonathan Scott’s faith in love has been revived, thanks to brother Drew Scott and his new wife Linda Phan.

The contractor half of the Property Brothers duo recently split from his girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, but after attending his twin Drew’s Italian wedding last Saturday, Jonathan is willing to look for love again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The special bond they have has given me hope,” he told PEOPLE this past May.

The newly single HGTV star, who has said he’s “the emotional one” among the Scott brothers, admitted to “crying the whole time” during the the big day, but also managed to get through his speech as best man.

“I decided not to write my speech, but to speak from the heart,” he says. “That wasn’t hard because I love both Drew and Linda very much.” He adds, “And I knew I wouldn’t be able to get 10 words in without sobbing like an idiot.”

Of his brother’s marriage he explains, “There is such profound love and respect between the two of them. They really do make each other better people. And to see that bond now made official after, I believe, eight years, it just feels right.”

He continues, “Linda really taught Drew to have an open heart. Drew has always been very analytical in his approach to life, but Linda taught him to slow down and express love, and it’s really made him a better man. And I’m glad to have them both on my team.”

Jonathan, 40, and Kuznetsov, 29, a development producer at Scott Brothers Entertainment, decided to end things in April. Soon after, he shared a message about the split on Instagram: “Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.”

Jonathan has had issues with heartbreak in the past. He was married once before after a whirlwind romance in 2007. But unfortunately, the two split after only two years together.

“We were young, and there was a rush going into it,” Jonathan previously told PEOPLE. “After that I felt defeated, but I learned a lot.”

Despite the divorce, Jonathan was hoping to marry Kuznetsov. “We definitely want to get married and have kids, but we’re just finding joy in our relationship and still learning about each other as well,” he said while they were still together.

But for now, he’s celebrating his new sister-in-law.

“Linda fits perfectly into the Scott family,” Jonathan says. “She doesn’t take herself too seriously, she’s caring toward others and she loves a good laugh. For the first time in my life, I love having a sister.”

Property Brothers: Linda & Drew Say I Do premieres June 2 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Jonathan Scott