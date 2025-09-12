New ‘DWTS’ Troupe Member Has Family Ties to the Show

One of Dancing With the Stars’ newest troupe members for Season 34 has family ties to a beloved pro!

Hailey Bills, who is one of four new dancers to join the show’s broader troupe when Season 34 premieres on Sept. 16, is the niece of pro dancer Jenna Johnson, who will be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy alongside celebrity partner Corey Feldman.

As Johnson is married to fellow pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy, who is competing alongside influencer Alix Earle this season, 19-year-old Bills will be sharing the stage with both her aunt and her uncle.

Johnson shared a video of herself getting the news about Bills’ casting on Instagram Wednesday, writing in the caption, “POV: It’s 2am in Paris and you find out that you and your niece are going to share the stage on DWTS this season!!!!!! So beyond proud of you @hailey.bills You are beyond deserving of this moment. Can’t wait for the world to see you SHINE.”

Bills responded in the comments, “Jenna this video makes me cry every time. I’ll always remember this phone call. I can’t believe we get to do this together!”

Johnson’s followers were also moved by the family connection. “Im sobbing. this is the sweetest thing ever!!!!! I’m so happy for her and I’m also just so happy that you guys get to share the stage together again. my hearttt,” one person wrote, as another commented, “oh this is the sweetest thing i’ve ever seen. so so excited to watch you guys share a stage”

Dancing With the Stars fans might remember Bills from 2018’s Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, during which she was partnered with Tripp Johnston Palin and mentored by her aunt. Their team didn’t get much airtime, however, as they were the first to be eliminated.

(Ed Herrera via Getty Images)

“When I figured out [Johnson] was my mentor, I was just so excited because I can just act normal in front of her,” Bills told Access Hollywood at the time. “The first time I saw her, I didn’t have to meet her and everything.”

Also joining the troupe this season are dancers Onye Stevenson, Carter Williams, and Jaxon Willard. While troupe members don’t get a celebrity partner to compete alongside, they can be seen dancing in routines throughout the season.

Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

