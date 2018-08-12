‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors’ Reveals Lineup of Dancers and Mentors

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors officially has its lineup of mini professional dancers and their adult mentors.

On Wednesday, ABC finally announced the list of 12 junior dancers that will be sashaying their way to the Mirror Ball trophy and the 12 mentors that will help them along the journey on the new Dancing With the Stars spinoff series.

The list of new additions, announced via the series’ Facebook page, include Rylee Arnold and her season 25 Mirror Ball champion Lindsay Arnold; Hailey Bills and her season 26 champion aunt Jenna Johnson; young pro dancer Sage Rosen and mentor Gleb Savchenko; Pro Dance LA performer Lev Khmelev and mentor Keo Motsepe; World of Dance alum Brightyn Brems and Cheryl Burke; Dance Moms alum Elliana Walmsley and mentor Emma Slater; Art & Soul Dance Company member Tristan Ianiero and his mentor Artem Chigvintsev; So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation competitor JT Church and Alan Bersten; pro dancer Jake Monreal and mentor Sasha Farber; A Christmas Story Live! alum Artyon Celestine and Brandon Armstrong; Kameron Couch and mentor Hayley Erbert; and pro dancer Kamri Peterson with Witney Carson.

Carson had announced her involvement in the show last month.

“I’m gonna be involved, so I’m excited. It’s a good change of pace. I think people will like the kid version of it, it’s going to be super fun and I hope people will like it,” Carson, who has served as a pro on DWTS for nine seasons, told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m actually going to be a mentor to the couple — I don’t know who I have yet, probably somebody Disney, for sure, but I don’t know, so we’ll see.”

While fans now have a list of professional dancers and their mentors, it is currently not known which celebrity kids they will be dancing with, although it has been speculated that Toddlers and Tiaras alum Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, 12, and Sophia Pippen, the 9-year-old daughter of NBA player Scottie Pippen could join the competition as they were spotted rehearsing at the DWTS studio.

The new roster of young dancers and their celebrity counterparts will face a panel of judges consisting of Olympic figure skater and reigning Dancing With the Stars champion Adam Rippon, two-time Mirror Ball champ and DWTS professional Val Chmerkovskiy, and La La Land choreographer Mandy Moore.

The series will be hosted by season 25 champion Jordan Fisher and third-place runner up Frankie Muniz.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors 10-episode first season will air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET beginning in September.