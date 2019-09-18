New ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Describes His Dream Girl

Bachelor Nation no longer has to wait! The announcement that Peter “Pilot Pete” Weber is the new Bachelor was announced Tuesday night and he’s already opening up to fans on what he pictures as his dream girl — and it has nothing to do with looks.

“It sounds cliché but that girl is my best friend,” he told Good Morning America. “You can wake up every single morning and just, makeup on, no makeup, you are just so madly in love with her and you can’t believe you were lucky enough to find her and spend the rest of your life with her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He continued to add that he needs a girl “as thirsty for adventure” as the Delta pilot is.

“The girl that is as thirsty for adventure as I am, and just constantly exploring and is never gonna lose that. A girl that family is extremely important to her because me coming from such a close family that’s my rock.”

“Pilot Pete” is ready for takeoff! We’re talking one-on-one with the new @BachelorABC Peter Weber about what he learned from the @BacheloretteABC, the windmill and what he’s looking for in his “dream girl.” https://t.co/hkD1Ngi4PG pic.twitter.com/IjtgZ1sC0R — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 18, 2019

Weber first competed for the heart of Hannah Brown during Season 15 of the Bachelorette and made it to the final three. However, Weber, along with Tyler Cameron were sent home with Brown choosing Jed Wyatt as her main man. Things took an ugly turn when Brown was informed that Wyatt had a girlfriend back home in Nashville, Tennessee, which eventually led the leading lady to take off her engagement ring.

Not long after Wyatt’s secret was exposed, another girl came forward admitting that Weber broke up with her just before leaving for L.A. to shoot the popular ABC reality show. Calee Lutes came forward to share that she and the pilot had been dating seriously before he broke up with her unexpectedly.

“We were very serious,” she told ET. “He told me he loved me for the first time in October, and we talked almost every time we saw each other about how we were going to make it last long term.”

She went on to say how the new leading man wanted her to move out to L.A. from Atlanta and move in with him, even talking about kids. However, out of nowhere, he told her “we should end our relationship before it got even more serious.”

Weber admitted to the popular morning show that he’s “far from perfect.”

“I’m very far from perfect and I am looking forward for this journey to start and show the girls that you’re gonna get the good, the bad and the ugly,” he confessed.