'America's Got Talent' Spinoff With Host Terry Crews Coming to NBC

Terry Crews' hosting gig on America's Got Talent will continue. NBC has announced a brand new spinoff of the popular reality competition series, with executive producers Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel tapped for the judging panel. America's Got Talent: All-Stars production will begin Oct. 2022, TV Line reports. Per an official description, the show is "a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of America's Got Talent and Got Talent franchises around the world." The most popular and memorable contestants who are considered to be the best of the best "will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of "AGT: All-Stars,"" a press release notes.

AGT just wrapped its 17th season. Taking home the $1 million prize was an all-female Lebanese dance group, The Mayyas, and the headlining slot at the AGT show in Las Vegas. The show has over 70 local adaptations produced around the globe, attracting over a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in the U.S. The franchise currently airs in 194 territories. It holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format.

Crews has been a popular host amongst viewers. Prior to him taking on the role, Regis Philbin, Jerry Springer, Nick Cannon, and Tyra Banks filled those shoes. Crews began hosting in 2014. He has the second-longest stint as host after Cannon.

There are also hints that AGT could be moving to the streaming service Peacock, the second to do so after Dancing With the Stars. The latter began its 31st season on the platform with no commercial breaks and the addition of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum Alfonso Ribiero hosting alongside former super model Tyra Banks.