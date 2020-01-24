Neve Campbell and Denise Richards Have ‘Wild Things’ Reunion in New Instagram Photo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and Scream actress Neve Campbell recently had a Wild Things reunion in Malibu, where they signed posters for fans of the 1998 movie. Richards shared a photo from the reunion on Thursday, sharing how much fun they had together. Richards revealed it was the first time they had seen each other since the film’s premiere more than two decades ago.

“Reunited with [Campbell] about a month ago signing autographs for fans,” Richards wrote on Instagram. “We couldn’t believe we haven’t seen each other since the premiere… picked up where we left off (well you know what I mean) reminisced about our time filming & shared stories about our kids. She’s as grounded & humble as I remember. One of the things I love about the movies & tv shows I have worked on over the years as we move on to other projects, our paths cross again & it’s heartwarming to reconnect.”

Richards included a new photo with Campbell and a picture of the Wild Things poster they signed together.

Wild Things was written by Stephen Peters and directed by John McNaugton. The film, co-starring Kevin Bacon and Matt Dillon, was controversial at the time of its release for featuring sex scenes far more explicit than typical Hollywood releases. The film centers on a police detective looking into a case involving a high-school guidance counselor when he faces rape allegations from two female students.

In an April 2019 interview with Yahoo Lifestyle Australia, Richards explained that she will not let her daughters see the movie.

“I definitely did not give them a copy,” Richards explained. “I told them, ‘I don’t want you guys watching this,’ because one of my daughters brought it up to me and I was shocked.”

“A couple of friends had told her about it and I just said to her, ‘I would appreciate if you didn’t watch it,’” Richards continued. “It’s not age appropriate and it was a movie I did, it was a script I loved, it’s me being creative. I worked with amazing actors and one day if you do see it, you may not agree with my decision but that’s what mum decided to do.’”

Richards said her daughters’ friends saw pictures of the sex scene involving Richards and Campbell.

“It’s weird for them, to see their mum in something that’s sexy or different,” Richards said. “I think it would be very rude for me if it were my parents.”

Richards shares two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, Sam, 15, and Lola, 14. In 2011, she adopted daughter Eloise Joni Richards.

Richards joined Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year for Season 9 and will be seen in the upcoming 10th season.

