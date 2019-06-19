Netflix Renews ‘Queer Eye’ for Seasons 4 and 5

Can you believe, Queer Eye fans? The hugely popular series was renewed for two more seasons on Netflix, the streaming service announced Friday, taking the “more than a makeover” reality show through 5 seasons.

What’s more is that Season 4, which consists of eight episodes, has already been filmed and is scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 19.

The Emmy-winning series, which is a revival of the original Bravo hit Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, debuted its first season on Netflix in early 2018, quickly making stars out of the five-man cast: food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, interior designer Bobby Berk, grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness, culture expert Karamo Brown and stylist Tan France. The Fab Five offer encouragement and lifestyle advice to men and women across the country looking to make a change.

Seasons 1 and 2 shot in Atlanta, with Seasons 3 and 4 making their home in Kansas City; Queer Eye will shift production to the East Coast, with the fifth season shooting in Philadelphia and the surrounding area. Production on Season 5 starts at the end of June with a global release planned for 2020. Seasons 1 through 3 are available to stream now on Netflix.

The show’s official Instagram account shared a short video announcing season 4’s return date. “Have you missed us? (We missed you too,)” the post was captioned. Meanwhile, every member of the Fab Five took to social media to share the exciting news.

Although Netflix does not release viewership ratings like cable TV networks, Queer Eye was critically acclaimed straight out of the gate, with season 1 winning the Primetime Emmy for outstanding structured reality program — and for its casting.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordan Hochman serve as executive producers for Scout parent ITV Entertainment.

