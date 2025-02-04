Lauren Shortt is saying goodbye to The Oppenheim Group. The real estate agent will not return for Season 4 of Netflix’s hit series Selling the OC, Us Weekly confirmed on Feb. 3.

Neither Netflix nor Shortt have confirmed her departure from the show at this time, but the news comes just after Shortt announced a new business endeavor: Cindi + Lauren. In a Monday Instagram post, Shortt shared that she teamed with OC realtor and designer Cindi Karamzadeh to bring “a fresh, multi-faceted approach to the luxury real estate market.”

“With a combined $300 million+ in sales, they offer a seamless blend of real estate expertise, interior design, and innovative marketing—creating the ultimate home-everything team,” the post continued. “Now, as part of @compass, they are aligned with a brokerage that reflects their commitment to innovation, sophistication, and unparalleled service.”

The post added that Karamzadeh is an established realtor “recognized for residential design builds and being a top-performing realtor year over year.” Shortt, meanwhile, was lauded as “a go-to agent for high-profile clientele, leveraging her unique platform and cutting-edge marketing strategies to maximize property visibility.”

Premiering in August 2022 as a spinoff of Selling Sunset, Selling the OC follows the personal and professional lives of the agents who work at the Orange County-based office of the Oppenheim Group. Season 3, which premiered in May and featured Jason Oppenheim, Polly Brindle, Kayla Cardona, Alex Hall, Gio Helou, Alexandra Jarvis, Brandi Marshall, Tyler Stanaland, Austin Victoria, Alexandra Rose, Alexandra Harper, and Sean Palmieri.

Shortt’s departure marks the latest loss for The Oppenheim Group after Tyler Stanaland announced in October 2023 that he’d quit the agency to work with his father. Alexandra Jarvis and Sean Palmieri have also quit the agency. The trio are also not expected to return for the upcoming season.

After Netflix announced the Season 4 renewal on Jan. 24, series creator Adam DiVello teased that there will be “a lot of new faces” in the upcoming season and the agents “are just crushing it down there.” He added, “a lot has changed in the real lives of those agents since Season 3, so it’s exciting to get back down there.”

Production on Selling the OC Season 4 is currently underway. A release date for the upcoming season hasn’t been announced. The first three seasons of Selling the OC, as well as all existing seasons of the flagship show Selling Sunset and its spinoffs Selling Tampa and Selling the City, are available to stream on Netflix.