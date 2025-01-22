Netflix Reality Star Dies After Brain Surgery: Lynn Ban of ‘Bling Empire: New York’ Was 52

Lynn Ban, a jewelry designer and star of Bling Empire: New York, died Monday, Jan. 20 after a serious ski accident in late December. She was 52.

“My mum passed away on Monday,” Ban’s son Sebastian wrote on her Instagram account Wednesday, Jan. 22. “I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her. Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all.”

On Dec. 30, Ban shared on social media that she had undergone an emergency craniotomy after a ski accident while on a family vacation in Aspen. “At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. Despite initially being cleared by the ski patrol for a concussion, Ban soon was rushed to the hospital with her husband Jett Kain.

There, she was told she had a brain bleed and was airlifted to the closest trauma hospital.

“Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side,” Ban recalled.

Throughout her surgery and its aftermath, Sebastian wrote his mother “always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process.” He continued, “She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know.”

Lynn Ban attends Netflix’s “Luther: The Fallen Sun” New York Premiere at Paris Theater on March 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ban made a name for herself in the luxury jewelry world as the owner of Lynn Ban Jewelry, with her designs being worn by celebrities including Rihanna and Beyoncé. “She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for,” Sebastian wrote. “She took care of me, my dad, and our Entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be.”

He concluded, “As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum.”