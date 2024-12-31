Reality Star Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery After Skiing Accident: Lynn Ban Gives Update

Bling Empire: New York star Lynn Ban was rushed into emergency brain surgery after a near-fatal ski accident that would “change [her] life” forever.

The 51-year-old jewelry designer took to Instagram on Dec. 30 to share news of her accident and surgery, sharing photos of herself on a ski trip to Aspen and subsequent hospitalization. In photos from the hospital, Ban can be seen with a half-shaved head full of surgical staples following the emergency procedure.

“And In a blink of an eye … life can change,” Ban began her Instagram caption. While skiing with her family on Christmas Eve, the reality personality said she had a “ski accident that would change my life.”

Ban wrote that the tip of her ski caught on something and she “face planted.” Luckily, she was wearing a helmet and the injury “didn’t seem that bad at the time,” allowing her to ski to the bottom. “Erring on the side of caution, I wanted to get checked out by ski patrol for a concussion,” she continued. “They assessed me and I was cleared. I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again. The paramedic suggested I go to the hospital for a cat scan.”

“This saved my life,” Ban revealed. After her husband Jett took her to the hospital, “within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital.” The “last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side,” Ban continued.

A craniotomy is a surgery that involves removing a portion of the skull, as per the Mayo Clinic, which allowed the surgeons to relieve the pressure in Ban’s skull and stop the bleeding.

“There’s a long road of recovery ahead but I’m a survivor and grateful to ski patrol, the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the [love] and support my family and friends,” Ban concluded. “GOD IS GOOD. Grateful and blessed to see the new year.”

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Ban’s Bling Empire: New York co-star Dorothy Wang shared her love and support in the comment section, writing, “Omg lynn i have chills. so happy you are okay and have your incredible tribe by your side. sending you all my love and wishing you healing.”

In another comment, fashion stylist Ann Caruso called Ban’s story “a true Christmas miracle”: “So glad you went to the hospital to get checked. It saved your life!” She added, “Lesson for everyone after any accident even if we feel ok get checked out at the hospital. Have a speedy recovery. Sending you so much love and healing energy!”