NeNe Leakes Makes Controversial Comment to Heckler at Her Show

Warning: the video in this post contains explicit language.

Nene Leakes is coming under fire for making a controversial comment to a heckler in the audience at her stand-up comedy show this past weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star performed at the Paramount Theatre in Oakland, California on Saturday, October 7. During her set, the 49-year-old joked about male Uber drivers trying to have sex with their female passengers.

Her commentary prompted boos from the audience and Leakes then lashed out at one woman in particular.

“I ain’t even gonna tell you about the godd–n Uber driver. I hope he rape yo’ a– tonight when he take you home, bitch,” she said. “And steal yo’ funky hello kitty, b–h.”

At this time, it remains unclear what the audience member said that prompted Leakes’ comments.

After video of the incident surfaced on social media, many internet users took to Twitter to share their reaction.

I pray #NeneLeakes never finds out how damaging rape is. Men & women who’ve survived a rape are never the same again.Theres no humor in that — Alicia Cruz (@Alicia_C_) October 9, 2017

boycotting #RHOA bc of @NeNeLeakes This is UNACCEPTABLE! She always says horrible things but this is career ending. @Bravotv you lost me — 💜 (@SaraBrooks55_99) October 9, 2017

I’ve been saying this insecure girl has been trash for years. But yet, y’all keep celebrating her stupidity @NeNeLeakes https://t.co/cPoftfb3cy — phrozenthunda (@phrozenthunda) October 9, 2017

Leakes’ comments came only 2 days after she got into a social media feud with her RHOA co-star Kim Zolciak and Zolciak’s 20-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann. Last week, Biermann took to Snapchat to share a video fo cockroaches on the floor in Leakes’ bathroom. Leakes responded by blasting Biermann on Instagram.

“We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p–sy!” Leakes wrote.

Zolciak, 39, then took to social media to defend herself and her daughter.

“It’s so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are made,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort. (It’s convenient that I’m not racist when we are getting along.)”