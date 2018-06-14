NeNe Leakes Thanks Foe Kim Zolciak Biermann After Husband’s Cancer Diagnosis

NeNe Leakes is feeling grateful for the support of her friends — and even enemies like Kim Zolciak Biermann — following her announcement that her husband, Gregg, has cancer.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 50, shared an emotional note with her Instagram followers Thursday, thanking everyone for their advice and encouragement following Gregg’s diagnosis.

“We have been so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love, support, thoughtfulness and prayers,” Leakes wrote on social media. “Some of you have educated us on cleanses, diets and holistic health care. We wouldn’t know some of these things if it wasn’t for the reach we have been blessed to have. So far, Gregg is doing great! He feels good with the exception of not being able to eat a lot. The cancer was removed!”

Later in the note, Leakes singled out some of the people who have reached out to her in this hard time, including Zolciak Biermann, with whom she has feuded for years.

During the most recent season of the Bravo show, when the Don’t Be Tardy star returned to RHOA, she and Leakes really got into it when Zolciak Biermann’s daughter Snapchatted a video of what she claimed were cockroaches in Leakes’ bathroom.

Leakes went on to call both women “racists” for their claims she lived in a “roach nest,” explaining during the reunion special that she felt the accusation was playing into racist stereotypes of black women living in the projects.

The RHOA star has not gone into specifics about Gregg’s cancer diagnosis, but added in her Instagram post Thursday that it is not prostate cancer.

She said that after the cancerous tissue had been removed, they were trying to decide if they should go the route of chemotherapy or look into alternative options.

Leakes said that she will continue to post about her husband’s treatment and health for curious fans.

“We want to be as public about this as possible to help the next person or family that might have to step into these shoes one day,” Leakes wrote. “Gregg wants to encourage all men to get regular physicals and labs! He was that guy that hated to see the doctor! (NO he doesn’t have prostate cancer) but listen, if anybody knows how to fight, it’s me and Gregg! Let’s do this cancer.”

