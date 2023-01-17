NeNe Leakes' Son Brentt Shows off 100-lb Weight Loss After Stroke

NeNe Leakes' son, Brentt Leakes, is focusing on his health after suffering a stroke in September. The 23-year-old son of the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram Sunday to reveal he's lost 100 pounds since his health scare.

"Focus on you until The focus is you. #100poundsdown," Brentt captioned photos of himself in a red tracksuit, which he juxtaposed with photos of himself prior to the weight loss. RHOA star Marlo Hampton commented in support, "Auntie nephew looking [fire emojis]," as other followers praised Brentt for taking a proactive role in his health.

Brentt suffered his serious health scare in September. At the time, NeNe shared on social media that doctors were unsure what triggered the medical episode and that they were unclear if he had an underlying condition that was triggered or if the stroke was COVID-related. The Bravo alum did clarify at the time that there was no drinking or drug use that factored into Brentt's condition.

"It was very scary," she explained. "I don't even want to go into details of what happened and how I found out, and what condition he was in. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing, and so, he's struggling with speaking." NeNe added at the time, "They're thinking that maybe Brentt was born with some sort of disease or, or something with his heart since he was a kid, and it just never showed up until now."

The reality personality also addressed comments asking if Brentt's condition was related to his weight. "So many people keep asking me about his weight," she continued in her social media post in October. "I'm like, he's not as big as – I don't think – as people think he is. He's a super tall guy and the doctors say that it's not that, either. So, this is something else that we're dealing with, that the doctors don't even know yet. So, I don't know. I will just keep praying that we find the cause, because once we find the cause, we're able to treat the cause and, obviously, that's what we want to do."