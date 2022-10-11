NeNe Leakes' 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Suffers Stroke and Heart Attack

NeNe Leakes' youngest son, Brentt Leakes, is recovering after he was hospitalized last month. On her Instagram Story Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum revealed that her 23-year-old son was hospitalized in September with congestive heart failure and a stroke.

Leakes said that her son's health scare began "two weeks ago" when "Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke." The 54-year-old reality star noted that her son is "only 23. He's really young for something like that to happen to him." While Leakes said "this is not the way I wanted it to come out" and they "wanted to be able to talk about it ourself when Brentt was in a better place," she explained that she "would rather the correct thing be out there than something that's not correct."

Leakes went on to share that her son has been "struggling with speaking" but has "shown some improvement, and we're really happy and blessed for that" and even "FaceTimed me this morning. He's in good spirits." According to Leakes, her son does not drink or do drugs, which are known factors in increasing the risk of heart failure and stroke, and while doctors initially theorized Brennt may have contracted COVID-19, the 23-year-old did recall ever having the illness, which has been linked to heart issues, per a recent report from the CDC. Leakes added that doctors "have run a number of tests on him to see what could have possibly made this happen to him. We are still trying to figure it out, because if we knew the cause, obviously we could treat the cause." Leakes added that doctors are also considering whether Brentt's recent health issues could be a genetic condition, as Leakes was previously treated for blood clots on her lungs in 2013. She also noted that her son has been under a lot of stress in recent weeks.

"One of the things I do know, Brentt was very stressed out in the month of September because that was the one-year anniversary for the passing of his dad," she said, referencing her late husband, Gregg Leakes, who died at age 66 due to colon cancer. "He was very close to his dad and he's been super stressed out over it. And I don't even know if that has anything to do with it at all."

Leakes said she would not go into detail about how she found out about her son's "serious" health situation but called it a "very scary thing" and asked fans to "keep us in your prayers." The reality star also revealed that amid her son's health scare, there may be changes coming to their family business, the Linnethia Lounge, which Brentt runs in Duluth, Georgia. Although the business is still open during regular hours, and Leakes noted the business was his pride and joy. "He loved it," she revealed that it's "very possible" they will sell the business. Leakes explained, "we have sat and talked about selling the lounge now because it's something that Brentt runs along with me. I got into business with Brentt and Gregg and some other friends to do it. And this is just a lot right now on me."